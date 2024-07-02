BTS' Jin To Participate As The Torchbearer For The 2024 Paris Olympics? Here's What His Agency Said

BTS Jin shared this image. (courtesy: btsjin)

BTS member Jin has been officially discharged from the military and is already receiving numerous work opportunities. The eldest member of BTS will reportedly carry the torch for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. Scheduled for July 27, this prestigious event will see South Korea sending approximately 142 athletes to compete in 21 sports such as badminton, taekwondo, archery, and fencing among others. Jin will travel to France for this special occasion, joining over 11,000 torchbearers including Holocaust survivors, astronauts, prominent athletes, relatives of victims of the Nice terror attack, and others. The torch's journey will span 400 locations, covering a distance of around 12,000 kilometres.

Reacting to the news, Jin's agency HYBE told Sports Chosun that all information concerning the Olympics must undergo thorough consultation with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) before being disclosed. The representative said, "We will organize and announce our position on the torch relay soon."

ICYMI: Jin was discharged from the military on June 12. As Jin walked through the Army Division, BTS members - RM, J-hope, V, Jungkook, Jimin and Suga gave a warm welcome to him.

For the unversed, Jin began his 18-month military service at a boot camp near the North Korean border. Following a five-week training period alongside fellow soldiers, he was assigned to an army unit. As he prepared to leave for military service, his bandmates rallied to support their 'Hyung'. BTS leader and rapper RM shared that Jin did not say much at the time of his enlistment. He stated, "Like the eldest, Jin said that he'll experience all of it first and let us know how it goes."

In December 2023, RM and V initiated their military service, followed by Jimin and Jungkook at later dates. The seven members of BTS are expected to reunite in 2025 after completing their mandatory duties.

On the professional front, Jin is reportedly set to feature in a survival reality show titled I'm Glad You Got a Good Rest, also known as Half-star Hotel in Lost Island. The show will challenge participants to transform an abandoned and uninhabited island into a functioning hotel and host guests. Details regarding Jin's specific role in I'm Glad You Got a Good Rest have not been disclosed yet.