Coldplay's South Korea Concert Was Joined By BTS Jin. Keeping Calm Is Not An Option

British rock band Coldplay recently performed in South Korea as part of their Music of the Spheres world tour. In addition to the fans, the concert was attended by BTS member Jin. The singer joined the band on stage and performed his hit songs The Astronaut and My Universe.

Several videos from the show surfaced online and went viral in no time. One of the clips featured Jin arriving on stage holding a poster that read, "Pick me, please. Can I sing The Astronaut with you?"

Coldplay's lead vocalist Chris Martin read the poster and knelt on stage. Jin returned the gesture by kneeling as well. Later, the duo performed The Astronaut and My Universe together.

In another video, Chris and Jin had a fun conversation. The Coldplay singer said, "We are Coldplay, the second-best band in the world. BTS may be number 1, I think!". To which, Jin replied, "Oh no! I don't think so".

Chris continued, "We missed you, man, you've been in the military, but you still look so handsome. Look at this beautiful man. Ok, my brother. Well.. two years ago, or two and a half years." Jin said, "We performed together 2 years ago. Before I went to the military, the last performance was Coldplay. And my first concert was Coldplay."

Here is another video from the fun collaboration:

Jin is currently gearing up for his solo music comeback. The singer will release his second studio album, Echo, on May 16. This follows his first solo album, Happy, which was released in November last year.

Meanwhile, Coldplay still has shows lined up in South Korea, after which the band will head to their next stops in the United States, Canada and England.