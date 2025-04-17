Watch: Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin Opens Up About Depression Struggles

British rock band Coldplay's lead vocalist, Chris Martin, has opened up about his struggles with depression. Sharing a video on Instagram after the band's Hong Kong concert, Martin talked about his battles whilst suggesting tips to overcome mental health issues.

"Hi, this is Chris from Coldplay. We're in Hong Kong. I've noticed that some people lately, including myself, are struggling a little bit with depression," said Martin in the clip

"So I wanted to talk to you about some things that are helping me on tour and in life in general, in the hope that they can help you as well," he added.

The Viva La Vida singer went on to share a host of tips, including free writing, where individuals are encouraged to "write for twelve minutes" about whatever they have on their mind and then burn the paper or throw it away.

"It's really good for you," said Martin, who also hailed 'wonderful' transcendental meditation to help young people.

He mentioned a book called The Oxygen Advantage, calling it "great for breathing". He also recommended listening to Music For Psychedelic Therapy by Jon Hopkins and watching the movie Sing Sing, with music by Chloe Qisha.

Social media reacts

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 7.6 million views, with the majority of fans lauding Martin for sharing beautiful nuggets about improving mental health.

"The most human/authentic messaging I've seen in a long while! Thanks for sharing Chris," said one user while another added: "Thank you for being so open and vulnerable."

A third commented: "This is why I love this band, and this man, so much. In a world where so many people are divided, where family and friendships can be taken for granted, here's someone who chooses to sit down and share his feelings and advice, just to help others."

This is not the first instance when Martin has openly talked about dealing with the struggles of everyday life. After his 11-year marriage to Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow came to an end in 2014, Martin spoke about how difficult it was to start over again.

"I used to wake up every morning depressed. There are still many days when I wake up and feel down, but this experience has given me extra tools to keep going," he said at the time.

Martin, alongside his bandmates, is currently on the Music of the Spheres World Tour, which is scheduled to end after this year in September, having started in March 2022.