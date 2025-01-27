Watch: Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin Stops Ahmedabad Concert To Protect Fan

British rock band Coldplay's lead vocalist Chris Martin stopped the concert, midway into his performance after spotting a fan in distress in the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday (Jan 26). Martin had just started the rendition of his popular song "My Universe" when he spotted the fan in trouble and requested his bandmates to cut the music.

Afterwards, he quickly rushed to the front of the stage, pointing towards a section on the right. "Hold on, hold on. Hey, are you okay? Can you put her there so she is safe, please? Martin said.

"You sit here, because it's getting squished. Or just sit down there. That's safer."

After ensuring the fan's safety, Martin gave the cue to restart the song: "My Universe again, please. I'm sorry. You stay there, you're safe now. Okay, let's go from the beginning. Please make sure you're looking after each other. It's very important."

My Universe was cut mid-way because a woman was being squished by the crowd at #ColdplayAhmedabad pic.twitter.com/NJCbsBqMA1 — Neil (@neilenore) January 26, 2025

Internet reacts

As the video of the incident went viral, social media users heaped praise on Martin for being a good samaritan and looking after his fans despite performing for over two hours.

"Reason 62728951 why I love Chris Martin," said one user, while another added: "This alone puts him in such an above level than most artists."

A third commented: "Chris was so sweet for this. Sometimes when the singers themselves notice someone getting squished it's better than just the venue stuff since they can see the crowd better from the stage."

Also Read | Anand Mahindra Shares Breathtaking Aerial Footage Of Coldplay's Ahmedabad Concert: "India Is New Frontier..."

Coldplay India tour

Sunday's show was the last leg of Coldplay's Music of the Spheres Word Tour in India. The band previously performed three shows in Mumbai before completing two shows in Ahmedabad in front of the biggest crowd that has ever attended a show of the British band. Over 134,000 people showed up on India's Republic Day for the concert which was live-streamed as well.

"Totally Mind-blowing. Thank you Ahmedabad," the band shared on its official X page, adding that it was their "biggest ever concert".

During the performance, Martin even addressed the audience in Hindi and thanked them for turning up in large numbers from different corners of the country.