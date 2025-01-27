Anand Mahindra Shares Breathtaking Aerial Footage Of Coldplay's Ahmedabad Concert: "India Is New Frontier..."

British band Coldplay wrapped up its "Music of the Spheres World Tour" in India with a thrilling finale in Ahmedabad. The concert, held at the massive Narendra Modi Stadium, which can hold over 1.25 lakh people, was a sold-out event. On Sunday, business tycoon Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, shared an aerial video of the packed stadium, showcasing the electric atmosphere with thousands of fans singing along to Coldplay's hits, including "Paradise".

The event highlighted India's growing reputation as a prime destination for international live performances. Coldplay's concert was part of their global tour, and the band delivered an unforgettable experience with mesmerising lights, pyrotechnics, and larger-than-life performances. The setlist included a mix of their classic hits and songs from the "Music of the Spheres" album, leaving the audience in awe.

"The moment when the world discovered that India is the new frontier of live entertainment... Coldplay. Ahmedabad," Mr Mahindra wrote while sharing the video.

Watch it here:

The moment when the world discovered that India is the new frontier of live entertainment…



Coldplay. Ahmedabadpic.twitter.com/gLjw6VRGo4 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 26, 2025

Anand Mahindra's breathtaking video, showcasing the concert's grandeur, quickly went viral. Social media erupted with excitement as fans shared their experiences and reactions to the concert.

One user wrote, "Media & Entertainment is India's most undervalued sector right now in India. Try to get a good stake in good companies Anand ji. Bookmark this post."

Another commented, "This looks amazing. Could not believe we have so many Coldplay fans in one city itself." A third wrote, "Absolutely because we are the unofficially the largest English-speaking nation in the world & with growing purchase powers/disposable income, more concerts will be happening!"

A fourth added, "Ahmedabad shining on the global stage! A testament to India's rise in live entertainment. Incredible energy in this video."

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora also reacted to the post and wrote, "India is fast becoming a global hub for live music concerts, thanks to a decade of no terror attacks in Indian cities, GST reforms, our growing English-speaking population & the vision of talented event management entrepreneurs."

Coldplay called the Saturday show their "biggest ever concert". "Totally Mind-blowing. Thank you Ahmedabad," the band shared on its official X page.