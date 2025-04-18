<i>Kian's Bizarre B&B</i> Review: BTS Jin's Entirely Unhinged Show Is Mildly Enjoyable

There are reality shows, and then there's Kian's Bizarre B&B - a reality show that feels like someone doodled a fever dream on a napkin, pitched it to Netflix on a dare, and somehow got a budget approved.

The result is a floating guesthouse that looks like it crash-landed from a cartoon universe, managed by three celebrities who appear to be just as confused about their roles as the audience is.

You're not just watching people live together; you're watching them try to survive a space that has no doors, fire poles for stairs, and a climbing wall for an entrance - all while keeping a straight face. It's part theme park, part social experiment and entirely unhinged.

The premise is simple enough on paper: Kian84, the eccentric and wildly popular webtoon artist, is given the freedom to sketch his dream B&B, and Netflix actually builds it.

He ropes in BTS Jin - back from military service and apparently straight into chaos - and actor Ji Ye-eun, who wisely spends most of her time being the voice of reason. Their mission? To run this B&B located on Ulleungdo Island, entertain a rotating roster of guests and maintain the illusion that any of this makes sense.

From a content standpoint, it sounds promising-star power, an unusual setup and a generous helping of unpredictability. But the execution stumbles, often tripping over its own premise.

There's charm in watching Jin and Kian bicker over how to cook rice or fold laundry with their feet. Jin, in particular, carries much of the show's appeal with his natural comic timing and disarming warmth.

His attempts at performing everyday tasks in this bizarre space are as hilarious as they are relatable, and his easy camaraderie with Kian is one of the show's few consistently enjoyable elements. Ye-eun, meanwhile, plays her part with understated finesse-balancing the absurdity around her with dry wit and calm composure.

But novelty wears thin. After a few episodes, the chaos stops feeling quirky and starts feeling exhausting. Instead of leaning into the format and trying to make the guesthouse functional in any meaningful way, Kian seems more obsessed with sticking to his whimsical blueprint.

The result? Guests visibly struggling, equipment malfunctioning, and the staff being more reactive than proactive.

The repeated mishaps - from monsoon-induced evacuations to clunky monorails and cramped dorms - don't build narrative momentum. They just start to feel like logistical nightmares that the show can't quite spin into gold.

The show's persistent references to India are... puzzling, to say the least. Whether it's washing clothes with feet, eating with hands, or train-like bunk beds, the nods feel like they're trying too hard to be "culturally quirky."

While not outright offensive, they flatten a vast, nuanced culture into a caricature of chaos and struggle, which is disappointing in a show that otherwise prides itself on heart and humour. There's no malice in it, but there's no depth either.

Bizarre B&B is not meant to be serious television - it's meant to be silly, and to some extent, it succeeds. It's a mildly enjoyable watch when you're in the mood for something light and unserious, especially if you're a fan of the cast.

But beyond that, the show doesn't offer much substance. The guests aren't given enough space to be interesting, the format doesn't evolve, and the storytelling feels half-hearted. It's like watching people fumble through an escape room where the exit is just more confusion.

With a tighter format, a more thoughtful approach to cultural references, and better pacing, this could've been a standout.

Instead, it's a mildly amusing but frustratingly uneven show that doesn't quite know what it wants to be.