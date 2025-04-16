BTS Star Jin Goes <i>Desi</i>, Eats Curry-Rice In Indian Style. Watch

BTS member Jin made his Netflix debut in Kian's Bizarre B&B. The variety show features the K-pop star alongside actress Jin Ye Eun and host Kian84.

In the latest episode of Kian's Bizarre B&B, Jin was seen enjoying curry and rice with his hands. Kian, who had already visited India, encouraged his co-stars to eat their curry and rice with their hands – no spoons, no chopsticks.

After getting the instructions, Jin didn't waste a second and rolled up his sleeves to dig into curry-rice in Indian style. This particular clip from the episode went viral on social media, sending the Indian ARMY into a meltdown.

Kian's Bizarre B&B is a reality TV series hosted by Kim Hee Min, also known as Kian84. The show's concept revolves around Kian running a guesthouse. In every season, he is joined by new celebrity guests who play staff members and assist him in the job.

Earlier, in a press conference, Jin opened up about the overwhelming response he is getting after Kian's Bizarre B&B's success.

The singer said, "I've never received this many messages in my life. Even when I win awards, I only get four or five messages. I don't have that many friends, but over ten people messaged me this time to say the show was hilarious,” quoted Pinkvilla.

Expressing gratitude, Jin added, “I'm genuinely thankful. Maybe people didn't reach out for other projects because they weren't as accessible, but this show is different. I was really touched.”

Besides appearing on Kian's Bizarre B&B, Jin is also gearing up for his solo music comeback. The singer will release his second studio album, Echo, on May 16. This came after his first solo album, Happy, which was released in November last year.

Meanwhile, as a group, BTS is expected to make a comeback sometime later this year.