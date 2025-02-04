Netflix India 2025 Line-Up: Among More, Shah Rukh Khan And Saif Ali Khan's Sons' Debut Shows

Streaming giant Netflix on Monday unveiled its ambitious line-up of projects for 2025, including debut series by Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Saif Ali Khan's new movie and his son Ibrahim Ali Khan's maiden film, as well as the new chapters of its beloved shows "Kohrra" and "Delhi Crime".

Shah Rukh Khan was the surprise of the event as he came to unveil "The Ba***ds of Bollywood", which marks son Aryan's debut as a director and creator.

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has already started her career as an actor with the streamer's 2023 film "The Archies".

"It is my prayer that even if they get 50 per cent of the love that I have received, then it will be a lot for them," said the 59-year-old superstar.

Produced by Gauri Khan under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment, "The Ba***ds of Bollywood" follows an ambitious outsider and his friends as they navigate the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood.

Saif Ali Khan, who was injured in an intruder attack at his home last month, was one of the early stars to present his film "Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins". Co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat, the film is a heist drama by filmmaker Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulati.

Dressed in denims with a bandage on his neck, Saif joined Ahlawat and producer Sidharth Anand to announce the film, which will make its debut on Netflix.

"It feels very nice to be standing here in front of you. And it feels very nice to be here. I'm very excited about this movie," said Saif.

"Siddharth and I have been talking about this film for a long time, and I've always wanted to do a heist film and a film like this, I couldn't have asked for a better co star," he added.

Producer Karan Johar was another high profile guest at the event and announced two movies from Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of his banner Dharma Productions.

The first film is "Nadaaniyan" with Ibrahim and Khushi Kapoor, who also made her acting with Netflix's "The Archies".

Johar said the film will introduce audiences to a "new face of romance".

"I have come to present the new face of romance. If you want to see true chemistry, you will get that in the picture. They are truly smashing together. When I saw it, I really felt that FOMO of being young again. Such a young, fun, high-spirited, high-energy film and this new age romance, you will get that in this film," he added.

The movie is directed by Shauna Gautam.

While "Nadaaniyan" is about young love, Johar's second film for the streamer, "Aap Jaisa Koi", is a slightly more mature take on love and romance.

Starring R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the movie is directed by Vivek Soni of "Meenakshi Sundareshwar" fame.

"Dhoom Dhaam", starring Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam, is releasing on February 14.

The films slate also includes "Test", starring Nayanthara, Sidharth and Madhavan, and "Toaster", the debut production venture Rajkummar Rao and wife Patralekhaa.

Netflix also revealed the first looks of the next chapters of its beloved shows "Kohrra 2" and "Delhi Crime" season three as well as "Rana Naidu 2".

Writer-director Sudip Sharma unveiled the first look of the second season of "Kohrra".

"It is a more mature kind of love story along with the whole investigation drama that we had last time. So I would say it is even more a relationship drama this time. And then we have Mona, who is the new entrant. It is great to have that feminine energy this time," he said.

Actor Barun Sobti returns as Garundi, the young police officer, joined by newcomer Mona Singh, in the Punjab-set police procedural.

"Delhi Crime" season three will see the original team of Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang handling a nationwide human trafficking case.

"Delhi Crime", which won the International Emmy for best drama series in 2020, will see a new antagonist in Huma Qureshi. It will also feature Sayani Gupta in a pivotal role.

Also in the offing is season two of "Rana Naidu", starring Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh. The duo are joined by Arjun Rampal in the sophomore chapter.

Some of the biggest names from Bengali film industry, including Jeet, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee and Ritwik Bhowmik, have joined hands for the Neeraj Pandey's "Khakee: The Bengal Chapter", the follow-up to the filmmaker's 2022 series "Khakee: The Bihar Chapter".

Netflix also announced two titles from YRF Entertainment, the streaming division of Yash Raj Films.

The first project is "Akka", featuring Radhika Apte and Keerthy Suresh. The show, which comes from writer-director Dharmaraj Shetty, is set in the 1980s in the matriarchal society of the fictional South Indian city of Pernuru and follows powerful gangster queens who rule the city.

The second title is "Mandala Murders", which will mark the series debut of Vaani Kapoor.

"The Royals", starring Bhumi and Ishaan Khatter alongside Sakshi Tanwar and screen icon Zeenat Aman, is another ambitious title from Netflix. It is created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy.

The series lineup also includes crime thriller "Glory", starring Divyenndu, Pulkit Samrat and Suvinder Vicky. The other titles are "Dabba Cartel", "Saare Jahan Se Accha" with Pratik Gandhi and "Super Subbu".

In the unscripted series slate, the streamer announced "Dining With The Kapoors", which will explore the iconic Kapoor family's deep-rooted connection with food and cinema. Created by Armaan Jain, the series is written and directed by Smriti Mundhra.

It is also bringing back comedian Kapil Sharma's "The Great Indian Kapil Show" for season three.

Monika Shergill, Vice President - Content, Netflix India, said the streaming service broke new ground in 2024 with unprecedented local productions and their 2025 slate is even more exciting.

“At Netflix, we programme for many India's, each with its unique culture, language and stories yet bound together with a shared passion for creativity. It is this incredible diversity that makes Indian storytelling so magical and so exciting," she said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)