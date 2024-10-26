<i>I'll Be There</i>: Jin's New Single Is An Anthem Of Loyalty And Love For The BTS Army

BTS member Jin completed his mandatory military service on June 12. While the K-pop star will reunite with the rest of his group members later in 2025, he is currently gearing up for the release of his solo album titled Happy. As a pre-release single, Jin dropped the music video of his song I'll Be There on Friday. The majority of the song's lyrics are in Korean, but Jin's feelings are clearly expressed, particularly when he delivers the chorus: “I swear I will always sing for you. Sing for you, I'll be there for you.” The song's final message is equally sincere, as Jin says in Korean that he will "always be there" if his listeners ever feel depressed or alone and need someone to lean on. The upbeat song combines English and Korean lyrics with bubblegum pop and rock elements. In the music video, Jin is shown holding a microphone, surrounded by his band members while he dazzles them with his flawless voice.

Following the single release, BTS Jin's debut solo album Happy will be out on November 15. The music project will feature six tracks, including its lead single Running Wild. According to a press release shared by Jin's label Big Hit Music, “Throughout the album, Jin candidly and wholeheartedly shares a range of emotions such as love, excitement, and courage—essential ingredients to reaching true happiness,” reported Rolling Stone.

Jin will also be celebrating the release of his album with a two-day event called Happy Special Stage Live. The concert will be held in the Jangchung Arena in Seoul on November 16 and 17, just one day after Happy's release.

Although Jin has released a number of solo songs throughout the years, Happy marks his first solo music album. Previously, the singer released a short song titled Super Tuna in December 2021, but the complete version of the song was made available only recently.

Jin also released his song The Astronaut, in collaboration with Coldplay, before his military enlistment in 2022. Earlier this month, he released a new rendition of his hit song Super Tuna.

