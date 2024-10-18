So, This Happened: Bruno Mars And BLACKPINK Rose Vibing Together In New Song <i>APT</i>

BLACKPINK's Rose has stepped into the new phase of her career. Ahead of her first solo album release in December, the K-pop idol debuted the song APT. in collaboration with Bruno Mars on Friday. The music video of the song is filmed against a pink backdrop. It opens with Rose and Bruno standing together, dressed in matching leather jackets. As Rose takes the lead as a singer, Bruno flaunts his drumming talent in the back. Later, Bruno joins Rose for a preppy duet segment. APT. is a catchy and upbeat song, which is perfectly complemented by its fun and quirky music video.

Rose revealed in a statement that APT. is a nod to her favourite Korean drinking game - Apartment. “APT is actually my favourite Korean drinking game that I play with my friends back home. It's so simple, puts a smile on your face, and breaks the ice at any party. One night in the studio I taught my crew how to play the game. Everyone was fascinated, especially when I started the chant, so we played around with it and I said we should make a song out of it… and after Bruno joined the track, the rest became history!,” reported Stereogum.

Bruno Mars shared an anecdote from the said night on Instagram. The singer posted a monochrome picture with Rose as they played the Apartment game. He wrote in the caption, “So this was me hanging on for dear life after Rose introduced me to this Korean drinking game and got me saucy. Soon after, she tried to kiss me, and I was like “Woah Rosie! what part of the game is this?” She was like, “I ain't playin games with you anymore lil boy! Big Rosie bout that BIDNESS!” Shaken, I replied, “stop Rosie, I'm scared!” But other than that, super chill night.”

APT. is the first preview of Rose's upcoming album titled Rosie. The 12-track project is referred to as her “most personal and candid release to date”. On the other hand, Bruno Mars is preparing for the final leg of his Las Vegas residency. APT. is Bruno's second collaboration in 2024, following Die With a Smile with Lady Gaga.