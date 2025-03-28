BTS' Jungkook Makes Largest Donation To South Korea's Wildfire Relief Efforts

The devastating wildfires in South Korea have been making headlines. The Ministry of Interior and Safety confirmed 27 deaths and stated that the numbers are expected to rise.

In response, several celebrities are stepping up to help. BTS members Jeon Jungkook, Kim Namjoon (RM), J-Hope and Min Yoongi (Suga) have reportedly made donations to support the victims.

The Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association announced that Jungkook has donated 1 billion KRW ($680,000 USD) to support relief efforts in the wildfire-affected Gyeongbuk and Gyeongnam regions. This makes his donation the largest known contribution by any public figure since the disaster struck earlier this week.

According to AllKpop, Jungkook's donation will be split into two parts—500 million KRW will go towards an emergency relief fund to assist those who have lost their homes, while another 500 million KRW will be used to support firefighters battling the blaze.

“I hope my donation will be of help to the people who are going through tough times. I hope the victims and firefighters will return to their everyday lives soon,” Jungkook said in a press statement released by HYBE.

On the other hand, RM and J-Hope each donated 100 million KRW to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association.

RM said, “I decided to make this donation, hoping it will be of some help in recovering from the damage caused by the wildfires. I thank the people who are doing their best to extinguish the fires and help the displaced victims, and I hope they can return to their normal lives as soon as possible,” as quoted by Indian Express.

Earlier, Suga donated to the Korean Red Cross, marking his first public move since his 2024 DUI scandal. The controversy had sparked massive backlash, forcing him to issue a public apology on national television and pay a hefty fine.

Currently, due to a past shoulder injury, Suga is serving in the public sector instead of active military duty. Despite the challenges, his donation reflects his efforts to make a positive impact and support those in need.

Other Korean celebrities who have stepped up to aid wildfire victims include G-Dragon, Cha Eun Woo, singer Kim Tae Woo, actor Park Han Byul, rapper DinDin, NCT's Jaemin, and SHINee's Key.