Brooke Shields Says Hollywood Wanted Her To Stay A “Sex Symbol”

Friends actress Brooke Shields is opening up on an aspect of her career that many don't have much idea about. While she became famous around the world as a young “sex symbol,” Brooke says comedy always made her happiest.

During promotions for her new mystery comedy series You're Killing Me, the actress looked back on her long journey in Hollywood and spoke honestly about the image that followed her from a very young age.

Brooke explained that for years, people mainly focused on her bold public image instead of seeing the kind of roles she actually wanted to do. Even though she accepted the attention at the time, she said comedy and sketch performances were always closer to her real personality.

According to Brooke, she would have loved to explore that side of her career much earlier, but the industry pushed her in a different direction. Now, with her latest series, the actress feels she is finally getting the chance to enjoy the kind of fun work she always loved most.

While speaking about her love for comedy, Brooke Shields told AARP, “Believe me, I would've done it a couple of decades before. But that wasn't what people wanted of me. They wanted me to be this, I don't know, sex symbol and that was fine. Doing sketch comedy. I was always happiest.”

Despite her bold image, Shields finally got a major chance to show her comedy skills years later when she appeared on Friends as Joey's obsessed fan.

Brooke Shields became known as a sex symbol while she was still very young because her mother, Teri Shields, carefully guided her career toward bold and controversial projects. She gained major attention early in her career after starring in the 1978 film Pretty Baby, where she played a young prostitute in a role that included nude scenes. She continued appearing in films with mature and sexualised themes, including The Blue Lagoon and Endless Love.

In 1980, Shields appeared in a Calvin Klein Jeans television commercial that quickly became controversial because of its bold tone.

In the upcoming series You're Killing Me, Brooke Shields plays a mystery writer who feels she is slowly losing her place in the industry. Her character teams up with a much younger true crime podcaster, played by Amalia Williamson, to investigate a murder.

The actress described the show as a fun mystery filled with humour and said the story often jokes about the age gap between the two characters. She also revealed that the series gives her plenty of chances to perform physical comedy, something she has always enjoyed doing.