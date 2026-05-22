Britney Spears Admits She Took Drugs Before DUI Arrest, Police Finds Unprescribed Adderall In Car

Britney Spears was arrested on March 4 after authorities saw her “swerving in and out of lanes” while driving. The 44-year-old pop star has now admitted to taking multiple prescription drugs ahead of her DUI arrest, according to the police report obtained by Page Six.

The officers asked Spears whether she had taken any medications or drugs before getting behind the wheel. She reportedly told police she had one mimosa “around 2 p.m.” and the last thing she ate was ice cream at 3 p.m.

Later, she revealed that she had taken 200mg of Lamictal, a mood stabilizer commonly prescribed for bipolar disorder, along with 40mg of antidepressant Prozac and 2.5mg of ADHD medication Adderall.

Police also said they discovered a bottle labeled “Adderall” inside Spears' purse that was not prescribed to her. Officers further noted an empty wine glass in the vehicle's cup holder.

“He also observed an empty wine glass in the cup holder between the front driver seat and the passenger seat,” the police report stated.

The report stated that when officers asked Spears to rate her level of intoxication on a scale of zero to 10, she responded “zero” and claimed she had a high tolerance.

“I could probably drink four bottles of wine and take care of you, I'm an angel,” she allegedly told officers.

Authorities said Spears displayed “drastic mood swings” during the interaction. “Her mood changed from confrontational and agitated to flamboyant and compliant. She also appeared to speak with a British accent at times,” they stated.

While speaking to the “Toxic” singer, police officials “detected the distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath and person,” and that her eyes were “red and watery.”

The report further described her speech as “rapid and slurred,” while noting that her gait was unsteady and she was fidgeting with her fingers.

How Did Police Get To Know?

According to police, Spears drove erratically and nearly sideswiped several vehicles before being stopped and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

A 911 caller quoted in the report allegedly said, “I'm reporting an erratic driving person. It almost sideswiped a couple of vehicles. It's driving at high speeds and erratically slamming on the brakes. I'm worried they're going to crash with somebody. They are driving a BMW.”

Britney Spears Post-Rehab

Spears later checked herself into rehab on April 12 for substance abuse treatment and reportedly left less than a month later.

“She's doing really well. She's healthy and happy and feeling very positive and excited to start afresh. Rehab was a great opportunity for her to ground herself,” an insider told Page Six.