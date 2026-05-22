Britney Spears In Handcuffs In New Drunk Driving Arrest Video

Fresh dashcam footage has brought back attention to singer Britney Spears' Driving Under Influence (DUI) arrest in Ventura County on March 4.

The video, accessed by TMZ, shows the Grammy-winning singer speaking to police officers on the roadside moments before she was handcuffed. During the interaction, Spears repeatedly asked officers if they had her phone. Police told her it was still inside her purse.

According to Page Six, multiple drivers contacted 911 after allegedly spotting the Toxic singer driving dangerously on the road. One caller claimed Spears' black BMW was moving “in and out of lanes” while also “slamming on the brakes”.

“It almost sideswiped a couple of vehicles. It's driving at high speeds. I'm worried they're going to crash with somebody,” the caller reportedly said.

Another person described the situation as a “possible drunk driver” case and alleged the car had “almost sideswiped three or four vehicles”.

USA TODAY later reported details from the police report connected to the arrest. Officers allegedly noticed a “distinct odour of an alcoholic beverage” coming from Spears' car after pulling her over.

The report also claimed Spears admitted to having one mimosa earlier in the day before making comments about her alcohol tolerance.

“I could probably drink four bottles of wine and take care of you. I'm an angel,” she allegedly told officers.

Police documents further stated that Spears mentioned taking prescription medication, including Lamictal, Prozac and Adderall. Officers reportedly found a bottle labelled Adderall inside a brown purse in the vehicle, though the medication was allegedly not prescribed to her. An empty wine glass was also reportedly spotted in the car's cup holder.

The singer allegedly refused to complete field sobriety tests. However, she reportedly passed multiple breathalyser tests at the scene.

Following the arrest, Spears checked herself into rehab in April. Her representative later told Page Six that the singer was “dedicated to working on her health”.

On May 4, Spears' lawyer, Michael Goldstein, accepted a “wet reckless” plea offer on her behalf. The deal includes one year of informal probation along with a mandatory three-month alcohol education program totalling 30 hours.