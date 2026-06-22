On Father’s Day, Britney Spears Says She Hopes To Have Another Baby

Britney Spears hopes to have another baby. On the occasion of Father's Day, the 44-year-old singer posted a video in which she was dancing around her home, holding a small guitar or ukulele.

In a yellow slip dress, black boots and a fedora-style hat, she twirled and danced for the camera. During the clip, one strap of her dress slipped from her shoulder, nearly causing a wardrobe malfunction.

She also appeared wearing a black hand brace on her right arm and fingerless gloves on her left hand.

‘An Emotional Day'

In the caption accompanying the video, Spears shared her hopes for the future. “It's an emotional day for me, guitars remind me of baby aliens, such gentle strings, music is said to be the speech of angels,” she wrote.

The pop icon then adds, “I bought this one in Mexico in hopes one day I can have another baby.”

Proud Mum of Two Sons

Spears is already a mother to two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, whom she shares with former husband Kevin Federline.

The brothers relocated to Hawaii with their father in 2023. However, Federline later revealed in his memoir, You Thought You Knew, that Jayden had returned to Los Angeles to pursue a career in music.

“Jayden has already returned to LA, chasing his music dreams,” Federline wrote, describing his son as being “brimming with creative energy.”

Reflecting on fatherhood, Federline also said, “Watching both of them grow into themselves has filled me with pride. We've done everything we could to prepare them for life, and I know they're ready.”

Spears has reportedly been spending more time with her sons after years of rift between them. In recent months, she has shared several photos and videos with them on social media, delighting fans who have followed her family journey.

Britney Spears' Challenging Year

The Father's Day post comes after a difficult period for the singer. Spears was arrested in California on March 4 on suspicion of driving under the influence. She later pleaded guilty through her attorney during an arraignment in Ventura County Superior Court.

She was sentenced to 12 months' probation and one day in jail, which had already been served. The court also ordered her to pay a fine and complete a three-month alcohol and drug education programme.

She was also asked to abstain from alcohol and non-prescribed drugs, attending weekly sessions with a psychologist and seeing a psychiatrist twice each month.

Following the hearing, her attorney told reporters, “Miss Spears is doing well. She came home in anticipation of this hearing.