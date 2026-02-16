<i>Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2</i> Trailer: Benedict And Sophie's Love Story Faces Its Toughest Test

Dearest gentle reader, the fairytale may be nearing its final act, but peace is far from guaranteed.

What's Happening

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for Season 4 Part 2 of Bridgerton, offering a glimpse into the concluding chapter of Benedict Bridgerton's romance with Sophie Baek.

If Part 1 thrived on longing glances and masked mystery, the final four episodes promise consequences.

The trailer opens with a lovestruck Benedict, played by Luke Thompson, still reeling from the woman who captivated him at a masquerade ball.

His Cinderella-inspired love story with Sophie, portrayed by Yerin Ha, quickly collides with the rigid class codes of Regency-era London.

What felt magical in the shadows of a ball now risks becoming scandal in the harsh light of society.

After Part 1 ended with a romantic embrace on the Bridgerton house stairwell, Part 2 confronts the cost of that choice. Sophie is not the mysterious Lady in Silver society assumes her to be, she is a maid living under the control of Lady Araminta Gun, played by Katie Leung.

Benedict remains unaware that the woman he is desperately searching for within the Ton is the very person working in the margins of it.

The trailer makes it clear: love will demand sacrifice. At one point, a frustrated Benedict declares, "I've had quite enough of the demands of society!" His rebellion signals a deeper conflict: whether he is willing to risk privilege, family standing and social acceptance for a woman deemed unsuitable by the Ton's standards.

Hovering over this defiance is the steady voice of Lady Violet Bridgerton, portrayed by Ruth Gemmell. In a voiceover, she cautions, "Whatever you choose, you must live with it forever."

Background

Season 4, inspired by Julia Quinn's novels, spans eight episodes divided into two parts.

The Shondaland production is showrun by Jess Brownell and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen.

Season 4 Part 2 of Bridgerton premieres February 26 on Netflix.