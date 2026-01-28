<i>Bridgerton</i> Season 4 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch In India

Bridgerton Season 4 is almost here. After Daphne, Anthony, and Colin, the highly anticipated season will take viewers on Benedict Bridgerton's romantic journey. He will meet his love interest, a mysterious woman named Sophie Baek, at a masquerade ball. This season adapts Julia Quinn's novel An Offer from a Gentleman and promises a Cinderella-inspired fairy tale filled with intense drama and emotional stakes.

Bridgerton Season 4 will be released in two parts. The first part, comprising episodes 1-4, will be available to stream on Netflix from tomorrow, January 29. The second part of the season, featuring episodes 5-8, will drop on the streaming platform on February 26.

All episodes will be exclusively available on Netflix, where viewers can also catch up on the previous three seasons of the show.

Cast Details

The new season features an ensemble cast of returning and new characters. The returning cast includes Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton and Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton.

Will Tilston will reprise his role as Gregory Bridgerton, as will Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte and Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton.

New additions to the cast include Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, the love interest of Benedict Bridgerton; Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun, a twice-married and twice-widowed mother of two daughters; Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li, Lady Araminta's eldest daughter who sets her sights on Benedict Bridgerton; and Isabella Wei as Posy Li, Rosamund's younger sister who is chatty and friendly but often puts her foot in her mouth.

What To Expect?

The plot follows Benedict's journey as he meets a mysterious woman at a masquerade ball hosted by his mother, and becomes obsessed with finding the lady in silver. He is unaware that Sophie, a maid working for Lady Araminta Gun, is the same person. The season explores themes of class, identity and forbidden love as Benedict and Sophie navigate their feelings for each other.

ALSO READ: Bridgerton Season 4 Actor Yerin Ha Opens Up About How Imposter Syndrome Is "A Real Thing"