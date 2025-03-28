<i>Big Mood</i> Actress Nicola Coughlan Breaks Down Into Tears On First BAFTA Nomination

Nicola Coughlan best known for her performances in Netflix's Bridgerton and Derry Girls, just bagged her first-ever BAFTA nomination for Big Mood, in the Female Performance In A Comedy category. It was indeed a momentous occasion for Nicola as she took to Instagram to share her excitement.

She uploaded a carousel post on Instagram, featuring pictures of the BAFTA nomination announcement, facetiming her mother, and a happy picture with the Big Mood cast.

Have a look here:

The caption read, "Holy moly I've been nominated for a BAFTA. I've tried to write a long caption but I'm too overwhelmed and excited and emotional to explain how much it means to me so please enjoy."

She added, "Pic 2: Ringing my mum and getting to tell her forehead the news. Pic 3: Some of the Big Mood family who have now become friends for life. Pic 4: Camilla and I at 21 & 19 not knowing that one day one would write the other a part so incredible that she'd get nominated for a BAFTA. I love you my girl."

Other nominees in the Female Performance In A Comedy category include Anjana Vasan for We Are Lady Parts, Kate O'Flynn for Everyone Else Burns, Lolly Adefope for The Franchise, Ruth Jones for Gavin and Stacey, and Sophie Wiillian for Alma's Not Normal.

Big Mood revolves around two best friends Maggie (Coughlan) and Eddie (West), who have had their friendship last for a decade. The storyline unravels to showcase if the friendship will last when life, increased work, and varying mental health pressures come in between.

As for the details of BAFTA, voting for the nominations is open till April 26, 2025. The BAFTA Television Craft Awards is all set to air on Sunday, April 27, 2025, and Stacey Dooley will return as the host.

The BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises will be hosted by Alan Cumming and will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

Nicola Coughlan was last seen in Bridgerton Season 3, as the lead, playing the character of Penelope Featherington. She was paired opposite Luke Newton, who played the role of Colin Bridgerton.