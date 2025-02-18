With Champagne In One Hand And Breastpump In Another, New Mom Radhika Apte Gives A Glimpse Of "BAFTAs Reality"

Radhika Apte's latest Instagram post is about every new mom's mood. The actress, who welcomed a baby girl last December, attended the British Academy Film Awards 2025 in London on Sunday. Her film Sister Midnight was nominated in the Outstanding Debut by a British writer, director, or producer category.

While Radhika Apte looked stunning in a satin outfit on the red carpet, her latest BTS snap is stealing the show. In the pic, Radhika is standing in the washroom, holding a breast pump in one hand and a champagne glass in the other – talk about multitasking. And, of course, her million-dollar smile is too good to miss.

In her caption, Radhika Apte gave a shoutout to her friend Natasha Malhotra for making her BAFTA experience smooth and stress-free.

She wrote, “And now my BAFTAs reality. I have to thank Natasha Malhotra for making it possible for me to attend the BAFTAs. She scheduled the itinerary around my breast-pumping timings. She not only accompanied me to the washroom to express milk but more importantly brought me champagne in the loo.”

Radhika Apte added, “It's hard as is to be a new mum and work, this level of care and sensitivity is rare in our film industry and much appreciated.”

Reacting to the post, Kalki Koechlin, who is a proud mom to daughter Sappho, wrote, “Hear hear we love those who actively help us through this insane early phase of motherhood.” Radhika Apte's Monkey Man co-star Sikandar Kher dropped a star emoji. Actress Amruta Subhash shared a bunch of red hearts.

Radhika Apte got married to British violinist and composer Benedict Taylor in 2012. In December last year, she announced the arrival of her baby girl with an Instagram post. The image showed Radhika breastfeeding her little one while working on her laptop.

The side note read, “First work meeting back after birth with our one week old at my breast #breastfeeding #mothersatwork #averybeautifulchapter #itsagirl #bliss @benedmusic."

On the professional front, Radhika Apte was last seen in Sister Midnight, which premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. The film also featured Ashok Pathak, Chhaya Kadam and Smita Tambe.