<i>Sister Midnight</i> Trailer: Radhika Apte's Dark Comedy Is About A Newlywed

Radhika Apte's next film is a dark comedy titled Sister Midnight, that narrates the story of a newlywed. The film has already premiered at the Cannes Directors' Fortnight. Yesterday, Magnolia Pictures unveiled the trailer of the upcoming film.

Radhika plays the role of a gutsy and rebellious small-town woman named Uma, who struggles to adjust to a monotonous married life in Mumbai. She finds it difficult to get used to her arranged marriage and feels trapped.

She is forced to stay in a small apartment with a husband she has barely gotten the time to know. To add to this, she also has to face the brunt of nosy neighbours.

The fast-paced city life starts catching up with her, and it is then that she begins to embrace her inner wild and unpredictable personality, which was undiscovered till now.

The film also features Ashok Pathak, Chhaya Kadam, and Smita Tambe in key roles.

Other than Cannes, Sister Midnight has been touring a lot of film festivals in London, Denver, and Sitges. It also bagged the award for Best Film in the Next Wave section at Fantastic Fest, which takes place in Alamo Drafthouse theatres in Austin, Texas.

The film has been written and directed by Karan Kandhari. It will be released in select US theatres in May 2025, and in the UK and Irish cinemas on March 14, 2025.

Some of Radhika Apte's notable performances recently have been in Mrs Undercover (2023), Monica, O My Darling (2022), and Raat Akeli Hai (2020).

