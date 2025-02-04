<i>Akka</i> Teaser: Keerthy Suresh And Radhika Apte In A Power Battle

Netflix unveiled an impressive line-up of shows for 2025 last night in Mumbai. The teaser of Akka was released on Monday. The show features Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte in key roles. The revenge thriller challenges the gender stereotype in the series as gangster queens dominate the screen with their captivating presence.

Set in the 1980s in the fictional city of Pernuru, South India, the teaser showcases a martiarchal society where Akka calls the shots. The hierarchy of power seems to get disrupted when Radhika Apte comes into the picture of this gangster queens drama. The teaser shows women, dressed in traditional outfits, fighting fiercely.

The visuals also suggest that women are engaged in the gold trade and they will go to any extent to protect the honour of Akka.

Take a look at the teaser here:

Akka is written and directed by Dharmaraj Shetty and produced by Yash Raj Films' Aditya Chopra, along with Yogendra Mogre and Akshaye Widhani under the banner of YRF Entertainment. The show also stars Tanvi Azmi in a key role.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh made her Bollywood debut with Baby John last year. The film had Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

Akka marks Radhika Apte's return to the screen after her baby's birth in December.

"Akka is an entirely different world that you wouldn't have seen before. It is about a lot of powerful women coming together. Akka is a show of fierce, and powerful women at its centre," said Keerthy Suresh at the press meet in Mumbai.