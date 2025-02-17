Kylie Jenner Is A Sparkling Black Diamond In A Backless Gown

Trust Kylie Jenner to make a jaw-dropping statement every time she makes an appearance on the red carpet.

Her latest look at 2025 BAFTAs was all about understated glitz and glam. Here's what she wore:

She joined Timothee Chalamet at BAFTAs 2025 and the beauty mogul trusted the classic black silhouette to make heads turn. Her all-black look was a classic that never fails to impress. She slipped into a gorgeous backless black gown that came with a thin halter strap and had sequin petals that were scattered all over perfectly. Her dress was a vintage piece which was a 1995 design by John Galliano. Her silver shimmery heels were the perfect match to elevate her chic style.

Diamond earrings were her fail-proof choice to accessorise the look and her classic dewy glam paired with fuller lips nailed her beauty game. She kept it chic with wispy lashes and fresh, tinted cheeks. Her hair was styled in a wavy half-up, half-down way that simply added an extra edge to her overall attire.

