Bride-To-Be Shibani Dandekar Feels 'Exhausted But Excited' In This Instagram Post

On Saturday, Shibani Dandekar shared a picture where she can be seen sleeping on a couch. The picture appears to be from an airport lounge. Sharing the post, Shibani wrote: "Exhausted but Excited!." Shibani Dandekar began dating actor Farhan Akhtar in 2018. The power couple is set to get married on February 21. The news was confirmed by Farhan Akhtar's father and veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar. In an interaction with Bombay Times, he said that the wedding is taking place on February 21. The report quoted him as saying: "Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain that is being taken care of by the wedding planners," further adding that keeping the pandemic in mind, the wedding will be a "simple" affair and that they are "only calling a few people."

When asked about his to-be daughter-in-law Shibani Dandekar, Javed Akhtar said, "She is a nice girl. All of us like her very much. The most important thing is that Farhan and she get along well, which is great," in an interview with Bombay Times.

Recently, Farhan Akhtar shared two images of his bride-to-be Shibani Dandekar. The picture appears to be from a car. It features Shibani in a mask and her hair tied up in a messy bun. Sharing the post, Farhan wrote, "Forever co-traveller," with a heart emoji, tagging Shibani Dandekar.

Farhan Akhtar is one of the most celebrated director-actors in the country with films such as Dil Chahta Hai, the Don series, Rock On!! and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to his credit. Shibani Dandekar is known for her work in Four More Shots Please! and has also served as a host in the Indian Premier League.