For Javed Akhtar's Birthday Party, Even Shibani Dandekar's Loewe Dress Couldn't Keep Its Hands Off Her

Shibani Dandekar's casual chic dresses are still some of her most edgy

Javed Akhtar celebrated his birthday on January 17, 2024, and it was indeed a night to remember for close friends and family. Bollywood stars made fashionable appearances at Anil Kapoor's residence who hosted a party on Wednesday night. But who stole the show was Shibani Dandekar's outfit for the evening. The diva arrived at the party venue with her husband Farhan Akhtar, both in pastel-coloured outfits. She wore a sleeveless beige midi dress from Loewe with black handprints having long red nails over it. The two-toned velvet outfit had a black back. It looked as though it was inspired by Beyonce's jumpsuit which the singer wore during a concert of the Renaissance tour. Shibani's accessories included a pair of black heels and a black sling bag. Her dewy makeup consisted of kohl-laden eyes, well-structured highlights and pink lip gloss. Farhan looked casually chic in a short-sleeved olive-green t-shirt with a pair of relaxed-fit denim pants. A pair of white sneakers and a grey headband were Farhan's accessories for the evening.

For her Renaissance tour, Beyonce chose a bodysuit with the same handprint on it custom-made by the Spanish label Loewe. The full-sleeved body-hugging silhouette with golden crystals encrusted on it was one of the highlights from her tour also because, well, Beyonce, of course. The singer looked phenomenal in her all-gold attire and shimmery makeup.

During the same tour, Beyonce opted for yet another bodysuit with a similar print over it. The sleeveless outfit in red had shimmery glitter over it. The outfit extended into red boots that the diva wore along with it. She also picked a pair of shimmery black gloves which covered her entire hands.

We absolutely cannot decide who wore the hand-printed outfit better, Shibani Dandekar or Beyonce.

