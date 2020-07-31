Breaking Bad Star Bryan Cranston Had COVID-19. 'Wear The D**n Mask,' He Posts

Bryan Cranston revealed in a post that he had COVID-19 (courtesy bryancranston)

The bug got Walter White too. Breaking Bad headliner Bryan Cranston has revealed in an Instagram post that he had COVID-19 - he was "lucky" to have only mild symptoms - and that he's now recovered. The 64-year-old actor shared a video of himself donating plasma. His post is something of a PSA - USA, with the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, has been divided by opposing views on the wearing of masks. Bryan Cranston, who says he got the virus despite taking precautions, urged everyone to stick to the protocols - wear masks, wash hands, stay socially distant.

In his post, Bryan Cranston wrote, "About now you're probably feeling a little tied down, restricting your mobility and like me, you're tired of this!! Well, I just want to encourage you to have a little more patience. I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still... I contracted the virus. Yep. It sounds daunting now that over 150,000 Americans are dead because of it. I was one of the lucky ones. Mild symptoms. I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the d**n mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant. We can prevail - but ONLY if we follow the rules together."

Read his post and watch the clip of Bryan Cranston donating plasma here:

Yes, that's Walter White, former meth dealer, everybody.

Bryan Cranston is one in several Hollywood stars to have revealed they were infected by COVID-19. Celebrity couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson contracted the virus earlier this year. Actors Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim, Olga Kurylenko, Pink, and Game Of Thrones co-stars Kristofer Hivju and Indira Varma all had it and have recovere since.

Bollywood has also been hit by COVID-19. Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan have been in hospital with it since July 11. Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also in hospital and was discharged last week after testing negative.