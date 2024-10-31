Karan Johar Reveals Ananya Panday "Insisted" Him To Share Birthday Post For Her

Ananya Panday turned 26 on Wednesday (October 30). The actress had a low-key birthday celebration at home with her parents Chunky and Bhavana Panday. On the special occasion, Ananya also received a hilarious birthday wish from her mentor Karan Johar. The filmmaker shared a selfie with Ananya on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “It's her birthday, she insisted I post.” Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's 2019 production venture Student of the Year 2. After that, the duo collaborated on the Prime Video web series Call Me Bae. The picture was re-shared by Ananya, who replied saying, “hehehe love youuuu.”

On Wednesday, Ananya Panday shared a sneak peek into her birthday celebrations. The actress cut her birthday cake at midnight with her parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey. Ananya looked pretty in an all-black ensemble. Chunky wore a blue shirt with denims and Bhavana stunned in a printed blue suit. The next slide included a throwback video from her childhood. It showed little Ananya in her mother's arms as they released a bunch of balloons in the sky on her birthday.

Moving on, there was a close-up of Ananya's birthday cake and a selfie with her pet dog. Ananya Panday finished off her birthday dump with a picture from the shoot, in which she can be seen cutting her birthday cake. In the caption, she wrote, “Always been a birthday kinda girl. Thank you for all the love and blessings and good wishes.”

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's CTRL. The film also featured Vihaan Samat in a key role. It debuted on Netflix earlier this month and received positive responses from the audience. Now, the actress is busy filming for the second season of her web series Call Me Bae. She will also be seen in another Karan Johar production alongside Akshay Kumar.