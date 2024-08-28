BRB, Still Laughing At Farah Khan's Sexiest Version By Jamie Lever

Farah Khan is no stranger to posting LOL videos on Instagram. In her latest post, Farah revealed why she fears that one day, comedian and actress Jamie Lever will “voice activate” her bank account. In the Reel, jointly shared by Jamie and Farah, Jamie is seen walking towards Farah's car instructing her driver (Just like Farah). Jamie can be heard saying, "Umaid chalo gaadi kholo [Umaid, please open the car]". Soon, Farah enters the frame and yells at her driver, "Andha hai kya tu.. dikhai nahi deta hai.. kisi ko bhi bitha raha hai gaadi me. Madam… [Are you blind? Can't you see? You are making anyone sit in the car. Madam…]” She then pull Jamie out of her car. Hilariously, Farah says, "Kal to mere bank bhi pahuch jaegi ye ladki [Tomorrow, this woman will be after my bank details]". The video doesn't end here, the filmmaker then asks Jamie, “Go home.”

In her caption, Farah Khan wrote, “The sexiest version of me! I'm scared she'll voice-activate my bank account soon. Love u, Jamie Lever.” Soon, Farah's friends including, Malaika Arora Khan, Jibran Khan and Tahira Kashyap dropped red hearts and teary eye emojis.



Farah Khan's videos are too good to miss. Before this, the filmmaker posted a video featuring her Karan Johar as they roasted each other. In the video, Karan is heard saying, “I can't believe that I am in bed with you on my birthday, Farah.” Soon, Farah interrupts him and mentions, “I thought this is a birthday suit, but he is wearing a baba suit.” To this, Karan assures, “But I am in bed with you. I don't know if that's a problem for you or me.” Farah then lovingly placed her head on Karan's shoulder and uttered, “Karuuu.” She wrote, “In bed with the birthday boy!! Karan Johar...u know there's nowhere else I'd rather be! I (heart emoji) you!”



Farah Khan and her LOL posts are simply unmissable.