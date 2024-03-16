BRB, Still Laughing At Akshay Kumar And Tiger Shroff's LOL Video

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in a still from video. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

It's never a dull day during the promotions of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Akshay Kumar, on Saturday, shared a new fun post on his Instagram profile. In the video, Tiger Shroff has Akshay Kumar's back as he jumps in the air. But when it is time for Tiger Shroff to take that leap, Akshay Kumar runs away from the spot. Simply put, the video is major LOL. "Chote, ready? Tiger Shroff," Akshay Kumar captioned the post. Katrina Kaif commented "Ouch" in the comments section. Ayesha Shroff added, "Awwwww." Rakul Preet Singh and Huma Qureshi dropped LOL emoji.

Check out Akshay Kumar's post here:

When we said there is never a dull day during Bade Miyan Chote Miyan promotions, we legit meant it. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are keeping track of who wins. "Hisaab barabar bade," wrote Tiger Shroff. Akshay Kumar commented, "Hisaab barabar nahi Chote, hisaab yunhi chalta rahega (It isn't equal now. The game will go on)."

Besides Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F. The film will is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it has been backed by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.

A comedy film of the same name released in 1998. It featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in double roles. The original was directed by David Dhawan and also featured Ramya Krishnan, Raveena Tandon, Anupam Kher and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. The film was one of the biggest hits of the year and the songs from the films trended big time too, especially Makhna, featuring Madhuri Dixit.