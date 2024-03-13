Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Song Wallah Habibi: Akshay, Tiger, Manushi And Alaya's Dance Riot On Sand

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in a still from the song. (courtesy: YouTube)

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's unmatched swag, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F's oozing glamour and the vast sand stretches of Jordan - the new song Wallah Habibi from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan summed up for you. Wallah Habibi is the third song from the film that released today. The song introduces the leading ladies of the film in their glamorous best. While the men in the song can be seen wearing white, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F twin in red outfits. The two couples can be seen raising the temperature of the desert with their dance moves. Don't miss the ending of the song in which Tiger and Akshay can be seen seated on the bonnet of a jeep in style.

The song Wallah Habibihas been sung by Vishal Dadlani, Vishal Mishra and Dipakshi Kalita. Vishal Mishra has composed the music while the lyrics of the song are written by Irshad Kamil.

Check out the song here:

Sharing the song on Instagram feed, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Yallah Habibi, it's time for Wallah Habibi! #WallahHabibi song out now." Take a look:

Besides Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F. The film has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it has been backed by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.

Speaking about the teaser, Ali Abbas Zafar earlier said to ANI, "Extreme hard work and commitment of shooting in multiple countries with the most talented crew from different parts of the world has gone behind bringing Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to the audiences and who better than Akshay Sir and Tiger, India's original action heroes who would translate the challenging sequences so effortlessly and yet root the film to its target mass audience. More than thrilled to bring this film for their fans and audiences on big screens on Eid April 2024."

The film is slated to release on Eid and it will clash with Ajay Devgn's sports drama Maidaan at the box office.