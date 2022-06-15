Brahmastra Trailer: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Chemistry Is Fireworks (Literally). Twitter Agrees

Brahmastra trailer: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in a still. (courtesy: ayan_mukerji)

The much-awaited the trailer of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra released on Wednesday morning and it has been trending big time. One thing, however, the fans couldn't help but overlook after the teaser is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's undeniable chemistry. One of the scenes features Ranbir's character Shiva flirting with Alia's character Isha and her expressions and just priceless. The smile says it all. Soon after the trailer's release, Twitter users shared a couple of posts just highlighting Alia and Ranbir's chemistry. They were in love after all.

"Love is the light," wrote a Twitter user." These stills from the trailer are proof.

Two words - "Their chemistry."

Did someone say "Mr nd Mrs Kapoor"?

This Twitter user was all hearts for Shiva and Isha.

"Some eye contacts are unforgettable," wrote this fan. Pictorial representation below.

Check out the trailer of Brahmastra here

Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first project together, is extra special for the star couple because they found love on the sets of the film. After dating for about 5 years, they got married in April this year.

Brahmastra is slated to release in September and it includes a stellar cast that also includes Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film is slated to release in theatres on September 9. The film has been directed by Ayan Mukerji.The Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions of the film will be presented by SS Rajamouli, while the Hindi rendition will be presented by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.