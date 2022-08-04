Brahmastra Song Deva Deva Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor Is Ready For 'The Light'

A screenshot from the song Deva Deva. (courtesy: Sony Music Company)

The new song from Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra, titled Deva Deva is going to release on August 8 but ahead of it, the makers have dropped a teaser. The 54-second clip opens with Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Shiva, telling Alia Bhatt, his love interest Isha, about a universal light that gives power to life. The video also gives a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan, who seems to be helping Ranbir connect with his "light." Alia shared the teaser and wrote: "The light is coming. Deva Deva song out on 8th August!!" with the hashtag Brahmastra. The teaser manages to create enough intrigue as Ranbir rides a horse at the end shot with a magnificent light in the shape of an eagle flying behind him.

Take a look at the video below:



Deva Deva will be the second song release from Brahmastra makers. The first one was Kesariya, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. While the full song was released last month, a special version of it was also showcased a day before Ranbir and Alia's wedding in April as a gift for their fans. The song captures their bond and the love they have for each other in the film.

Take a look at it below:



Brahmastra is director Ayan Mukerji's first sci-fi film as he is known for helming Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Wake Up Sid. Besides Ranbir and Alia, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia are also starring in the film, which is the first part of a trilogy. It will release on September 9, 2022.