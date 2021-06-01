Boss Lady Rubina Dilaik's Message To Those Who Label Her As 'Arrogant'

Rubina Dilaik shared this image. (courtesy rubinadilaik)

TV star Rubina Dilaik, who is super active on social media, added another Instagram post to her collection on Tuesday. In the pictures, Rubina can be seen wearing a statement neckpiece, which reads "Boss Lady." Along with the pictures, Rubina shared a special message to her haters, who should have known better than judging her as "arrogant or superior." The actress wrote in her caption: "Who judge you as arrogant and superior don't know that you are a woman of boundaries and standards." For the uninitiated, Rubina was often labeled as "arrogant" by fellow Bigg Boss 14 contestants during the TV reality show, which she won. The comments section of her post was filled with comments from fans. "You go girl," read a comment. "Queen," read another comment from a fan. Another comment on her post read, "That caption is an answer to haters. Our savage Boss lady is on fire."

Rubina Dilaik, a successful TV actress now, began her career with beauty pageants. She won Miss North India beauty pageant as a teenager. She was also crowned Miss Shimla and also won a few other local contests. She made her debut on the TV show Chotti Bahu in 2008. She is best-known for her work on shows such as Saas Bina Sasural, Punar Vivah, Jeannie Aur Juju and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

After winning Bigg Boss 14, where her husband and actor Abhinav Shukla also featured as one of the contestants, she starred in music videos back-to-back. The first one was titled Marjaneya, sung by Neha Kakkar and it also featured Abhinav Shukla. Rubina Dilaik recently featured in another single titled Galat, opposite former Bigg Boss contestant and friend Paras Chhabra. The track was sung by Asees Kaur. Both the songs trended big time.