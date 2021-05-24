Rubina Dilaik Wants To Wear These 'Jungle Jewels': 'Can Trade My Big Brands', Writes Actress

Rubina Dilaik shared this picture. (Image courtesy: @rubinadilaik)

Rubina Dilaik, in a new Instagram post, showed us some cedar pine cones that she had collected while on a stroll. The actress and Bigg Boss 14 winner was dressed in a baby pink t-shirt and had a headphone resting on the back of her neck, as she roamed a jungle in Himachal Pradesh. She posed with a handful of pine cones and captioned the photo, “I can trade my big brands for these jungle jewels.” We can spot lush green grass and tall pine trees in the backdrop. Rubina added hashtags such as “fern,” “cedar”, “pine” and “forest.”

In another post a few hours later, the 33-year-old actress shared a montage of three videos from the same outing. In the slow-motioned clips, Rubina is seen picking some pine cones and placing them in her stole. The post is accompanied by Satinder Sartaaj's song Masoomiyat. “I wish I could get the whole jungle home,” she wrote in the caption.

A day ago, Rubina had posted a video of her displaying her white saree decorated with pink floral motifs on it. She also carried a matching maroon bag.

In another similar post, Rubina rocked a bright western outfit. She wrote in the caption, “Life is too short to wear boring clothes.”

Three days ago, Rubina had posted a photo with her parents and sister, Jyoti Dilaik, and credited her good health to her family. She captioned the photo, “So glad to have had my family with me as I recovered from the physical and mental strain that comes with having Covid. They made me feel positive and hopeful. That's the thing about family, one is always cheerful and happy around them.”

Rubina is married to actor Abhinav Shukla, who is currently in Cape Town, shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. They both had appeared together on Bigg Boss 14, last year, which Rubina went on to win. The actress is currently seen in the television series Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.