<i>Border</i> Star Suniel Shetty Says Seeing Son Ahan In Uniform In <i>Border 2</i> 'Brings It Full Circle'

After much anticipation, Border 2 was released in cinemas on January 23. The film features a stellar cast, including Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, and Varun Dhawan. Notably, Suniel Shetty was part of the original Border, which released in 1997.

On Friday, Suniel Shetty penned a heartfelt note for his son, Ahan Shetty. He also shared a video montage combining moments from Border and Border 2.

About Suniel Shetty's Post

He began his post with, "Border 2 releases today. My Sun, today I must tell you that for me, Border was never just a film I acted in. It became a responsibility I carried long after the cameras stopped rolling."

He continued, "Years later, watching you wear the uniform brings it full circle - not as nostalgia, but as a reminder. Of discipline. Sacrifice. Silence. Courage. This film isn't about glory. This film isn't about war. It's a reminder of why peace exists."

He further added, "A border isn't where the country ends - it's where courage begins. And some stories don't stay on screen - they stay in the spine of a nation. May we never forget what that uniform truly stands for. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat."



A few days ago, Varun shared another note about the film on social media. He wrote, "I was just a kid in class four when I went to Chandan cinema and saw Border. It made such a big impact. I still remember the sense of national pride we all felt in the hall."



"I began looking up to our armed forces, and to this day, I salute how they protect us and keep us safe, whether on our borders or during natural calamities. J.P. Dutta sir's war epic remains one of my most favourite movies to this day. To play a part in Border 2, produced by JP sir and Bhushan Kumar, is a very, very special moment in my career. And getting to work with Sunny Paaji - my hero - makes it all the more special," wrote Varun.

Border 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war and serves as a spiritual successor to the iconic first film.



Also Read: Suniel Shetty Slams Trolls Attacking Border 2 Actor Varun Dhawan: "It's Very Easy To Trash Someone And Run Them Down"