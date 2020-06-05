Boney Kapoor's House Staff Test Negative For COVID-19 And Are 'Fully Recovered'

Boney Kapoor photographed in Mumbai.

Three members of Boney Kapoor's house staff, who had coronavirus, have "tested negative" and are "fully recovered." On Friday, the producer shared the news on his Twitter profile and also revealed that he and his daughters Jahnvi and Khushi Kapoor, who had already tested negative for COVID-19, have completed their precautionary 14 day quarantine. "Happy to share that while my daughters and I had always been tested negative, our 3 staff members who had tested positive for COVID-19, have fully recovered and tested negative. Our 14 day home quarantine period has also ended and we look forward to starting afresh," tweeted Boney Kapoor.

In a separate tweet, Mr Kapoor thanked the medical staff, healthcare workers, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Mumbai Police and he tweeted, "My family and I would like to thank the doctors, healthcare workers, BMC, Mumbai Police, State and Central Government for their help and support not just to us but to all across Maharashtra and India. Together we shall overpower COVID-19 virus."

Last month, the producer released a statement, in which he had mentioned that only one of his house staff members tested positive for coronavirus and that his family had been "diligently following the instructions" given to them by the BMC. "I would like to inform that our house staff, Charan Sahu, aged 23 years, has tested positive for COVID-19. He was unwell on Saturday evening, was sent for test and kept in isolation. After receiving the test report, our Housing Society authorities were informed and then accordingly the BMC, who immediately started the process of getting him into a quarantine centre. My children, our other staff at home and I, all are fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven't left our home since the lockdown started," an excerpt from his statement read. Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi shared the statement on her Instagram handle. She added, "Staying at home is still the best solution we have. Stay safe everyone."

Read Boney Kapoor's statement here:

Janhvi and Khushi are Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi's daughters. Sridevi died in February 2018, while Bollywood actor Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's children with first wife Mona Shourie, who died in 2012.

Coronavirus or COVID-19, which originated in Wuhan (China) last year, was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in March. Several celebrities including Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina, singer Kanika Kapoor, actors Indira Varma, Kristofer Hivju, Olga Kurylenko, Rachel Matthews and Daniel Dae Kim tested positive for the coronavirus.

In India, Maharashtra is the worst affected state with over 77,000 coronavirus cases.