Cannes 2025: Boney Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Get Teary-Eyed As Janhvi Kapoor's Film <i>Homebound</i> Gets A 9-Minute Standing Ovation

Janhvi Kapoor witnessed a massive achievement yesterday as her film Homebound was screened in the Un Certain Regard category at the Cannes 2025 Film Festival. Accompanied by the director Neeraj Ghaywan, and co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, the film received a 9-minute standing ovation after it was over. Producer Karan Johar was also present and grew immensely emotional upon receiving a thunderous response.

Janhvi's family Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were also present, cheering loudly. Boney Kapoor grew emotional and had tears in his eyes, while Khushi was beaming with pride. Janhvi's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya was also present, standing beside Khushi, he clapped loudly for Janhvi's success.

Boney Kapoor was seen interacting with Karan Johar, while he also blessed Ishaan.

Earlier, when the announcement was first made on Homebound being the official selection from India at the Cannes Film Festival this year, Janhvi had shared a heartfelt note, "A moment where Indian cinema takes over the world. We are honoured to announce that #Homebound makes its way to the official selection at the 78th edition of the Festival De Cannes in the 'Un Certain Regard' category. Our hearts are full and we can't wait to show you all this journey on the big screens!"

Shikhar Pahariya had extended his support back then as well, as he shared the post and wrote, "She put her soul on screen, and now it's headed to Cannes. Proud is an understatement. @janhvikapoor (red heart emoji)."

Janhvi has also been serving some incredible looks at the French Riviera, making it a memorable experience.