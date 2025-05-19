Why Sridevi Stopped Talking To Boney Kapoor After He Proposed To Her

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's love story is one of Bollywood's most-talked about affairs. Boney Kapoor fell in love with the Sadma actress while he was still married to his first wife Mona Shourie. But when the producer first proposed to her, she distanced herself for six months as Boney Kapoor was married and a father of two children.

"It took me nearly five or six years to convince her. When I proposed, she was shocked and asked me, 'You're married and have two kids, how can you even say this to me?' After that, she didn't speak to me for six months," Boney Kapoor recalled in a throwback interview with ABP.

Things took an unexpected turn when Sridevi's mother fell ill in 1995. Boney Kapoor stood by her like a rock-solid support and they came close to each other.

"Sri had begun drawing towards me," he recalled in another interview.

After Sridevi's death, Boney Kapoor keeps on sharing throwback pictures and anecdotes on his social media feed.

Sharing a mesmerizing picture of the film veteran, Boney Kapoor wrote, "Elegance & Grace of a true Queen."

On Holi, Boney Kapoor shared an adorable picture of his late wife. Sridevi's face is seen smeared with vermillion. The caption on the picture read, "Holi was happiest."

Take a look:

On June 2, 1996, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor got married in a quiet wedding in Shirdi. She welcomed Janhvi Kapoor in 1997 and Khushi Kapoor in 2000. Sridevi died in 2018 in Dubai.