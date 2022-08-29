Boney Kapoor Shares A Throwback With Sridevi From English Vinglish Premiere In Tokyo

A throwback of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. (courtesy: boney.kapoor)

Boney Kapoor's social media timeline is a wonderful collection of throwback pictures and videos of his friends and family. Many of the producer's posts are dedicated to his late wife, the legendary actress Sridevi. Now, on Monday, Boney Kapoor has shared a set of pictures from the premiere of the 2012 hit English Vinglish, which was Sridevi's comeback film after a hiatus of nearly 15 years. Boney Kapoor shared the pictures and remarked that he is wearing the suit he wore for the film's premiere a decade later, in 2022. While the first image is from designer Kunal Rawal's wedding on Monday, the second and third images are from 2012. In one of the older photos, Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi are looking fondly at each other.

In the caption, Boney Kapoor said, “Wearing the tux which I wore for English Vinglish premiere in Tokyo 10 years back, happy to see it still fits me.”

A few days ago, on the occasion of Sridevi's birth anniversary Boney Kapoor shared a lovely image of the couple and said, “Happy birthday, jaan.”

Recently, Boney Kapoor also shared an adorable throwback image of his daughter Janhvi Kapoor along with Amitabh Bachchan's grandchildren Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda. “Memories of childhood Agastya, Janhvi & Navya,” the producer wrote in the caption.

Before that, Boney Kapoor shared another throwback image – this time of his niece Rhea Kapoor as a little girl holding a baby. Giving details in the caption, Boney Kapoor wrote, “Anshula in Rhea's safe arms,” along with heart emoticons. Anshula Kapoor reacted to her father's post, calling Rhea Kapoor “best” along with a heart emoji.

On the work front, Boney Kapoor will soon be making his acting debut with Luv Ranjan's next film that stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.