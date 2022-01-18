Boney Kapoor Remembers Sridevi With A Stunning Throwback

Boney Kapoor posted this throwback of Sridevi. (courtesy: boney.kapoor)

Boney Kapoor, who recently made his Instagram debut, loves to share throwback pictures of his family members. On Tuesday, the actor shared a throwback picture of his late wife and actress Sridevi. The picture happens to be from 2012 Durga Puja celebrations. The film producer captioned the post: "In Lucknow celebrating one of the festivities of Durga Puja at Sahara Sahar in year 2012." Sridevi, who was often addressed as Bollywood's "first female superstar," died in Dubai in 2018, where she attended a family wedding.

See Boney Kapoor's post here:

Before this, the film producer shared a memory from Cannes. He wrote: 'We both had a sweet tooth, she had control of how much to have and me no control."

Adding another precious entry from Tokyo, Boney Kapoor wrote: Walking out of the hotel lobby. We were there for the premiere of English Vinglish. It remains one of the most successful Indian film in Japan."

The actress' last film was MOM (2017), which was also backed by her husband Boney Kapoor, for which she was posthumously awarded the National Film Award for the Best Actress in 2018.

Sridevi acted in 300 films in a career spanning over 5 decades. Her last onscreen appearance was in the 2018 film Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The segment featuring Sridevi was shot way before her death.

Janhvi and Khushi are Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughters. Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018 and has starred in several projects since then. Khushi studies in New York and aspires to be an actress like her sister.