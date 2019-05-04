Boney Kapoor Fights Back Tears When Asked About Sridevi In Viral Video

A file photo of Sridevi with Boney Kapoor. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

In a video going viral on social media, filmmaker Boney Kapoor appears to almost break down when he was asked if there was ever a day when he did not miss his late wife Sridevi. The 63-year-old producer fought back his tears and replied: "It's impossible." Boney Kapoor was speaking to trade analyst Komal Nahta at his talk show Aur Ek Kahani. Boney Kapoor married Sridevi in 1996 and they have two daughters - Janhvi and Khushi - together. Sridevi died by accidentally drowning in the bathtub of a hotel she was staying in Dubai on February 24, 2018.

In the episode's 40-second teaser, Boney Kapoor also opened up about how he is still trying to cope up with the loss.

Why did ostentatious producer Boney Kapoor @BoneyKapoor get emotional on Komal Nahta Aur Ek Kahani?

In the episode, Komal Nahta also asked Boney Kapoor about making a wrong financial decision, to which the producer replied: "There has to be someone who understands that I haven't used my money for a wrong purpose... I haven't lost it in a gamble or a race and I am aware of my mistake. In this case, if you do not have support at home, support from wife, that support you can't find in anything."

Sridevi, widely considered as the first female superstar of Indian cinema, has starred in 300 films in a career spanning five decades. Her last feature film was MOM, which was produced by Boney Kapoor. She was honoured with a posthumous National Film Award for Best Actress for her role in MOM.

