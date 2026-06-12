Bombay High Court Asks Salman Khan's Neighbour To Delete Defamatory Comments Against Actor In Property Dispute Case

The Bombay High Court on Thursday ordered Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse neighbour, Ketan Kakkar, to delete defamatory comments against the superstar from social media in an old property-dispute case. The court said social media does not entitle anyone to post disparaging comments about a celebrity or any other person instead of registering a complaint with the concerned authorities.

The dispute began after Ketan Kakkar alleged that Salman Khan violated environmental regulations while constructing his farmhouse and also blocked the route to Kakkar's house.

The High Court also noted that if the neighbour's content was uploaded by third parties, intermediaries must take steps to have it removed.

What is the dispute?

In response to Ketan's allegations, Salman Khan filed a defamation suit in 2022 against the neighbour over tweets and YouTube videos concerning the property dispute.

Salman alleged that the videos and posts were not only defamatory but also communally provocative. He said Ketan's allegations were false, speculative, and inflammatory, intended to provoke communal sentiments.

The court added that Salman could not prove that Ketan was referring to the actor in the specific “defamatory” video interview to which he objected.

Salman's lawyer responded: “Without proper proof, all these allegations are a figment of the defendant's imagination. In a property dispute, why are you tarnishing my client's personal reputation? Why are you bringing in religion? My client's mother is Hindu, his father is Muslim, and his brothers have married Hindus. They celebrate all festivals.”

Most recently, Salman Khan was seen in the 2025 film Sikandar.

(With Inputs From Ruttik Ganakvar)