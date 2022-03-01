Maha Shivratri 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty, Sara Ali Khan And Other Celebrities Extend Wishes

Kartik Aaryan posted this. (Image courtesy: kartikaaryan)

As Tuesday marked Maha Shivratri 2022, several B-tow celebs including Shilpa Shetty, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, among others shared their wishes commemorating the auspicious occasion.

Shilpa took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of Shiva and captioned it as, "Om Namah Shivay. Maha Shivaratri ki dheron shubhkaamnayein aap sabhi ko. Shiv ji aapke parivar par apni kripa banaaye rakhein, aur unke aashirwad se aap sab ke jeevan mein sukh-samruddhi bani rahe."

Sara posted a picture of herself on Insta, in which a Shiva idol was present in the background. She wrote, "Happy Mahashivratri."

Kartik Aaryan tweeted, "Har Har Mahadev," along with a picture of himself performing a puja.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Har Har Mahashivratri," along with a clip of Lord Shiva.

Arjun Rampal wished Maha Shivratri by penning, "'Lokaha Samasthah Sukhino Bhavanto', Oh Lord of the Lords grant peace and prosperity to the entire mankind. Show the correct and right path to each and every human being in this universe. Happy Mahashivratri! Jai Bole Nath #mahadev #mahashivratri"

Maha Shivaratri is observed in several states of India like Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Bihar.

On this auspicious day, followers and devotees of Lord Shiva observe fast and special puja is performed in several temples across the world. They offer milk to the Shivalinga and pray for Moksha.