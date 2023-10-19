Bobby Deol's Birthday Post For Brother Sunny Features These Dance Pics

Bobby Deol with Sunny. (courtesy: iambobbydeol)

For Sunny Deol's 66th birthday, Bobby Deol handpicked picture-perfect moments to wish his brother on social media. In the post shared by Bobby, the Deol brothers can be seen dancing like no one is watching. The third shot features Bobby and Sunny Deol hugging. "Love you Bhaiya! Happy Birthday," Bobby Deol captioned the post. The comments section was full of birthday greetings for Sunny Deol. Chunky Panday wrote, "Happy Happy birthday my dearest Sunny." Arjun Rampal wrote, "Happy birthday Sunny Sir. All the happiness." Rahul Dev added, "Waah! Happy happy birthday to him! Vaddi Japphie (big hug)."

Bobby Deol shared these images:

Karan Deol shared a photo from his wedding festivities to wish his dad Sunny Deol. He captioned the post, "Happiest Birthday Dad! Your talent and love inspire me every day. May this year be filled with even more success and happiness." Take a look at Karan Deol's post here:

Rajveer Deol's birthday wish for his dad read, "Happy Birthday dad. May your birthday be as amazing and incredible as you are. Love you."

Sunny Deol had a phenomenal year professionally. He featured in Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar. In the sequel Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma reprised their roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena and Jeete, respectively. The film emerged as a big hit at the box office. He will next be seen in a film that will be produced by Aamir Khan.

Bobby Deol, who made his Bollywood debut with the 1995 film Barsaat, co-starring Twinkle Khanna. He has starred in films like Soldier, Badal, Gupt, Race 3, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, to name a few. Other than Animal, Bobby Deol will also feature in the second installment of the 2007 film Apne with his dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol. The film will also star Sunny's son Karan Deol.