Bobby Deol Was Missing Son Aryaman, So He Posted This Pic

Bobby Deol's son Aryaman is back to college in New York. The actor, who was missing his 20-year-old son, posted a picture with Aryaman. The photograph also features Bobby Deol's wife Tanya. Posting the picture on Instagram on Saturday, Bobby Deol wrote: "Back to University... Miss you already. Love you my Aryaman." He accompanied the post with the hashtags #loveyou, #missyou and #newyork. Bobby Deol married Tanya Ahuja, a costume designer in 1996. The couple have two kids, Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol.

Bobby Deol, in an interview with Hindustan Times a few years ago, talked about Aryaman's career aspirations and said, "My son is studying management right now and he is inclined towards education. I am proud my son loves to study and I want him to have a very broad mind to think about the profession he wants to get into."

Bobby Deol, who made his Bollywood debut with the 1995 film Barsaat, co-starring Twinkle Khanna (who is now a best-selling author and a columnist), completed 25 years in Bollywood last year. Bobby Deol, over the years, has starred in films like Soldier, Badal, Gupt, Race 3, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, to name a few.

In the recent years, the actor has starred in projects like Race 3, Housefull 3 and Housefull 4, Class Of '83 and the web-series Aashram. Bobby Deol's upcoming projects are Penthouse and Love Hostel. He will also co-star with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. He will also feature in the second installment of the 2007 film Apne with his dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol. The film will also star Sunny's son Karan Deol.