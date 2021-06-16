Bobby Deol's Son Aryaman, 20 Today, Got The Best Wish From His Dad

Bobby Deol with his son . (courtesy iambobbydeol)

Highlights Bobby Deol posted pictures with Aryaman

He added the hashtag #blessed

Bobby Deol has several projects in the line-up

Bobby Deol picked the cutest set of pictures to wish his son Aryaman Deol on his 20th birthday. In the pictures, the father-son duo can be seen happily posing together. Bobby Deol added the hashtag #Blessed to his post and wrote: "Happy birthday my angel," adding a heart emoji to it. Bobby Deol's Housefull 4 co-star Chunky Panday commented: "Happy, happy birthday dear Aryaman." Actor Rajesh Khattar added in the comments: "Happy Birthday Aryaman." Twinkle Khanna, who co-starred with Bobby in Barsaat, also wished the birthday boy. Bobby Deol's Instafam also wished the actor's son in the comments section.

See Bobby Deol's post here:

Bobby Deol, in an interview with Hindustan Times a few years ago, talked about Aryaman's career aspirations and said, "My son is studying management right now and he is inclined towards education. I am proud my son loves to study and I want him to have a very broad mind to think about the profession he wants to get into."

Bobby Deol, who recently celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary, shared an adorable greeting for wife Tanya and wrote: "My heart, my soul. You mean the world to me. Love you forever and ever. Happy 25th anniversary." Bobby Deol married Tanya Ahuja, a costume designer in 1996. The couple have two kids, Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol.

The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with the 1995 film Barsaat, in the recent years has starred in projects like Race 3, Housefull 3 and Housefull 4, Class Of '83 and the web-series Aashram.

Bobby Deol's upcoming projects are Penthouse and Love Hostel. He will also co-star with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. He will also feature in the second installment of the 2007 film Apne with his dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol. The film will also star Sunny's son Karan Deol.