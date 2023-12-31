Bobby Deol On Bollywood's Love For His Family: 'They Were Genuinely Happy For Us'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: )

It would not be an exaggeration to say that Bobby Deol's performance in Animal marked one of the biggest Bollywood comebacks of 2023. Not only Bobby Deol but also his father, legendary actor Dharmendra, impressed the audience with his acting in Rocky and Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Bobby's elder brother Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 also emerged as a true box office winner. In a recent conversation with News18, Bobby Deol said that fans and the film industry were “genuinely happy” with the success of the Deols. He said, “God has been kind. The love my family has received from fans and audiences is so genuine. They genuinely wish the best for us. When good things happen, people want to be a part of the celebration. We're lucky and blessed for that. When my brother hosted a success party for Gadar 2, everybody from the industry came because they were genuinely happy for us. It doesn't happen that to everyone.”

Bobby Deol also revealed how he was amazed after watching the first teaser of Animal. He shared, “I was sick and tired of playing the same kind of roles. When you do things that are out of your comfort zone, it brings out something new from within you and it surprises people. It happened when they saw me in the first teaser of Animal where I'm pointing my knife to call someone inside the room. I hadn't seen that scene on the monitor.”

Bobby Deol portrays the role of antagonist, Abrar Haque in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

Earlier, in a conversation with NDTV's Abira Dhar, Sunny Deol shared his thoughts on Animal. "Animal is a great film. It's a nice film. People are loving it. I will have my bits and pieces about any film which I watch. I have about my own films too. I have it with my film Gadar also. So that is me and you know....That ain't gonna change,” he said.

On the popularity of Bobby Deol's character in Animal, Sunny Deol remarked, “I am so happy for him (Bobby Deol). It was high time it (Animal) happened and people were not fair to him. I can say that. I cannot talk about myself but I can talk about him. Because he is nice, people said he is such a sweet boy and they will say all those things and and nobody is doing anything."

After the tremendous success of Animal, Bobby Deol will be next seen in Krish Jagarlamudi's Telugu film Hari Hara Veera Mallu.