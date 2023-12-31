From 'Animal' To 'Sam Bahadur', Delhi Police Creatively Uses Hindi Film Titles For New Year's Eve Post

Delhi Police shared a New Year's Eve caution message with a Bollywood twist.

Delhi Police is known for its amusing posts and witty responses to sensitize people about various issues. Their social media posts are always on point when it comes to relaying hard-hitting messages and cracking you up at the same time. On Sunday, Delhi Police yet again demonstrated their social media prowess by sharing a New Year's Eve caution message with a Bollywood twist.

Taking to X, the police department appealed to the citizens for safe celebrations by sharing a creative advisory using the names of Bollywood movies released in 2023. The witty advisory reads, ''New Year's eve par 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka', lekin 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', agar 'Animal' bankar 'Bawaal' ya 'Nonstop Dhamaal' machaaya toh kahin aisa na ho ki 2024 la pehla din 'The Great Indian Family' ke bajayee 'Indian Police Force' ke saath manaana pade.

''SAM BAHADURi isi mein hai ki safety ko BHAGWAN BHAROSE mat rakho.. after all, aap bhi KISI KA BHAI, KISI KI JAAN ho!'' caption of the poster reads.

SAM BAHADURi isi mein hai ki safety ko BHAGWAN BHAROSE mat rakho.. after all, aap bhi KISI KA BHAI, KISI KI JAAN ho!#NewYear#NewYearEve#NewYear2024pic.twitter.com/ErEllJNIHN — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) December 31, 2023

Since being posted, the tweet has amassed more than 2157 views with several comments. One user wrote, ''Very creative!'' Another commented, ''Very true.''

To ensure the smooth flow of traffic on New Year's Eve, the Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory for a smooth regulation of traffic in the entire national capital. These restrictions have been made for the areas near Connaught Place in the national capital, and they will be in place from 8 pm on December 31, till the conclusion of New Year celebrations. It will apply to all private and public transport vehicles.

Notably, Delhi Traffic Police will deploy 2,500 personnel to ensure smooth movement of vehicles and 250 teams will be tasked with checking drunken driving on New Year's Eve. Police will keep extra vigil in Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, Hauz Khas, and South Extension markets, among other places on the eve of New Year and adequate personnel will be deployed in areas where high footfall is expected and traffic movement will be regulated accordingly, officials said.

Police will also carry alcometres to determine whether or not a person has alcohol in his blood.