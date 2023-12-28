Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For New Year's Eve. See Details

Traffic restrictions will apply to all private and public transport vehicles.

To ensure the smooth flow of traffic on New Year's Eve, the Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory for a smooth regulation of traffic in the entire national capital. These restrictions have been made for the areas near Connaught Place in the national capital, and they will be in place from 8 pm on December 31, till the conclusion of New Year celebrations. It will apply to all private and public transport vehicles.

Traffic Restrictions

No vehicle will be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond Mandi House roundabout, Bengali Market roundabout, north foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover (Barakhamba Road - Tolstoy Marg Crossing), Minto Road - Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road, near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Railway Station), RK Ashram Marg - Chitragupta Marg Crossing, Gole Market roundabout, New Delhi GPO roundabout, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Road - Ferozshah Road Crossing, Jai Singh Road - Bangla Sahib Lane, Panchkuian Road - Bangla Sahib Lane, Windsor place roundabout, Buta Singh Marg roundabout, and State Entry Road - New Delhi Railway Station.

Vehicular traffic will not be allowed in the inner, middle, or outer circle of Connaught Place except for those carrying valid passes.

Parking Arrangements

Motorists can park their vehicles at the following places in the vicinity of Connaught Place: Near Gole Dak Khana on Kali Bari Marg, Pt. Pant Marg, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, near Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road behind AIR, Mandi House on Copernicus Marg up to Baroda House, Minto Road on Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg and Press Road area, Panchkuian Road on RK Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road and Basant Road towards Paharganj, and KG Marg - Ferozshah Road Crossing on Copernicus Lane as well as KG Marg towards C Hexagon.

According to the advisory, parking will also be allowed near the Bengali market roundabout on Babar Road and Tansen Marg, Windsor Place on Rajender Prasad Road and Raisina Road, Gole Market at Peshwa Road, Service Road along Bhai Veer Singh Marg and RK Ashram Road, and near Buta Singh roundabout on Jantar Mantar Road and Raisina Road.

Limited parking space will be available near Connaught Place on a first come first serve basis. Improperly parked vehicles will be towed away and prosecuted.

Access to New Delhi Railway Station (from south)

Alternative routes have been made for commuters travelling to New Delhi Railway Station. Routes to the Old Delhi Railway Station, though, will not be affected.

People can travel via Ram Manohar Lohiya Park Street, Mandir Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Jhandewalan roundabout, and Deshbandhu Gupta Road. Commuters can also use the GPO roundabout, Kali Bari Marg, Mandir Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Jhandewalan roundabout, and Deshbandhu Gupta Road. The third option is the Winsor Place roundabout, Ferozeshah Road, Mandi House, 'W' Point, 'A' Point, DDU Marg and BHAV Bhuti Marg.

Entry from Connaught Place, Chelmsford Road shall be prohibited. The traffic police advisory said that motorists can take the second entry gate of Ajmeri Gate side. They can reach the station via Paharganj, Shiela Cinema or through Ajmeri Gate, JLN Marg side via BSZ Marg, Delhi Gate, and JLN Marg.

Old Delhi Railway Station is not affected.

Suggested routes for North Delhi to South Delhi movement

Commuters can take the Ring Road from ISBT to the Ashram or via Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Mathura Road to reach Ashram and vice-versa or via ISBT, Rani Jhansi Marg, Panchkuian Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street, Mother Teresa Crescent Road & beyond or via Rani Jhansi Marg, Panchkuian Road, Hanuman Murti, Ring Road.

Commuters are suggested to avoid below mentioned routes in West Delhi:

Najafgarh Road, (Dwarka Mor to Zakhira flyover) & Outer Ring Road (From Janak Puri to Peeragarh Chowk). For Club Road Punjabi Bagh all commercial traffic including DTC Buses coming from Raja Garden and going towards Baba Ram Dev Marg (Paschim Puri) will be restricted to taking left turns on Club Road from 4 PM on 31-12-2023 up to 4 AM on 01-01-2024.

Traffic will be diverted straight towards Roundabout Punjabi Bagh then turn left on Rohtak Road towards Paschim Puri.

Suggested route for East Delhi to West Delhi movement

Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, R/A R.M.L, Park Street, Shankar Road.

In South Delhi, commuters have been suggested to avoid below mentioned routes:

Avoid Press Enclave Road Saket to go towards Ring Road, Firoz Gandhi Marg and Veer Savarkar Marg to go to Central Market Lajpat Nagar. Bhisham Pitamah Marg to go toward New Delhi from Andrews Ganj and from Lodhi Road to go towards Ring Road AIIMS.



There will be heavy traffic due to the New Year celebration at Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj, and commuters have been advised to avoid Nelson Mandela Road to go to Gurugram and use Olof Palme Marg, RTR.



Traffic advisory near Hauz Khas Village, Avoid Ring Road between Moti Bagh to Safdarjung Hospital. Use RTR Aurobindo Marg and Brig. Hoshiyar Singh Marg to go to IGI Airport.

Traffic advisory near Aerocity, due to the New year celebration at various places in Aerocity traffic movement may be slow as there will be intensive checking at the entrance of Aerocity, commuters who are planning to go to the Airport are advised to plan their travel keeping sufficient time in hand.

Traffic will remain heavy at Hansraj Gupta Marg due to the New Year celebration at GK-1 Market.