Bobby Deol Admits Alcohol Addiction During Career Slump, Says Wife Tanya 'Saved His Life'

Bobby Deol has recently opened up about a phase of self-doubt and addiction during his career slump and how it made him step back and reflect. He also credited his wife, Tanya Deol, for helping him through the difficult period.

What Bobby Deol Said

Speaking to Aap Ki Adalat host Rajat Sharma, Bobby opened up about his struggle days and how they affected him emotionally. He said the phase led him into self-pity and unhealthy habits.

"When you give up, you get into self-pity. It's human nature. You feel your world is over, no one likes you, and then you get addicted to a few things which help sedate you. Even my father loved to drink, and I too started drinking and got addicted. But my wife helped me out of it. If Tanya weren't in my life, I wouldn't be sitting here today. She took care of our house financially. She was working and bearing all the expenses at home. It was when my children started asking why I was always sitting at home and their mother would go to the office that something snapped within me, and I decided to work on myself."

During that phase, rumours had also suggested that his marriage was under strain. Addressing these reports, the actor dismissed them and spoke about his wife's support.

"Feels like I am hearing a joke. Women are so strong mentally and emotionally; my wife never left me. She would threaten to leave me if I didn't stop drinking, but she never did."

Bobby added that apart from alcohol, he had also developed a habit of excessive online shopping. He said Tanya would regularly point out his spending and make him aware of it by showing him the bills, which helped him recognise the issue.

The actor has since made a successful comeback with projects such as Aashram, Animal, and The B***ds of Bollywood, regaining popularity with audiences. Bobby Deol is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Bandar, which is set to hit theatres on June 5.



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