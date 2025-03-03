Oscars 2025: BLACKPINK's Lisa Scripts History As First K-Pop Idol To Perform

BLACKPINK's Lisa made history at the 2025 Academy Awards as she became the first K-pop idol to ever perform at the Oscars. She paid a special tribute to the legendary James Bond franchise, alongside British singer Raye and American rapper Doja Cat.

Dressed in a long black gown, Lisa delivered a powerful performance on the song Live and Let Die from the 1973 James Bond film of the same name. It was originally sung by Paul McCartney and Wings. Take a look:

Lisa's act was followed by Doja Cat, who sang Shirley Bassey's Diamonds Are Forever on stage. Raye performed Adele's Skyfall. ICYDK: Doja Cat and Raye recently collaborated with Lisa for her new single, Born Again.

The track is part of Lisa's debut solo album, Alter Ego. It was released on February 28. The album featured five distinct characters – Roxi, Kiki, Vixi, Sunni and Speedi – each one representing a different personality.

Before Born Again, Lisa dropped three tracks from Alter Ego – New Woman, Moonlit Floor and Rockstar.

In addition to her solo music debut, Lisa also made her acting debut in The White Lotus Season 3. She plays Mook, a health guru who works with guests at a Thailand beach resort. The new season premiered on February 16, 2025, at 9 pm EST/PST on HBO. New episodes are dropping weekly.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK – featuring Jennie, Jisoo, Rose and Lisa – is gearing up for an epic 2025 world tour. Before this, the group will release a new music video and an album.

The band's last tour was in 2022.